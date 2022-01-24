CLOVERPORT — Sidney Bruce Jr. 95, of Cloverport died on January 22, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Sidney was a truck driver and mechanic. He served his country during WWII as a machine gunner in the Philippines.
Survivors include his sons, Wayne Bruce and his fiancée, Julia Dennison, Steve Bruce and his fiancée, Kelly Ambrose; daughters, Shirley Bruce, Jullian Marie (Christiana) Bruce; sisters, Maretha Kruse, and Iva Carson; brother, Johnny Eugene Bruce.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday, January 24 at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
