GREENVILLE — Sidney Ray Dunn, 89, of Greenville, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Russellville. Born March 26, 1932, in Todd County, he was the son of the late Corbin and Zula Dunn. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Central City. He moved to Arlington, Texas, in 1954 and raised his family. He later moved back to Kentucky, where he retired from Ray Jones Trucking.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sidney Rene Dunn Smith; and brother Otis Clay Dunn.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Karen Elaine Dunn; children Pamela (David) Windham and Jeff (Leah) Dunn, all of Greenville; grandchildren Roger (Haley) Bruce of Dallas, Texas, Angela Christine Cooner of Fort Worth, Texas, Rhiannon (Jesse) Pointer of Greenville, Sean Chelsea Alexander and Kirk (Sarah) Alexander of Greenville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; brother Ardie (Joyce) Dunn of Arlington, Texas; and son-in-law Steve Smith of Madisonville.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Sunday over Zoom held by Bro. Steve Smith. To access the memorial service, the Zoom meeting ID is 811 4744 0462, and the passcode is 332395.
Commented