Sidney T. Jackson Sr., 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Hospice of Western KY Heartford House. On June 28, 1949, he became the fourth child born to the late Hardin Sidney and Argatha Aisle Higgs Jackson of Pleasant Ridge. He was a 1967 graduate of Daviess County High School and studied at Kentucky Wesleyan College before enlisting in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Conyngham DDG-17 during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1980.
Sidney confessed his faith in the Lord early in childhood and was later ordained as a Deacon at his family church, Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church. He was a founding and charter member of Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church. He also served as an adult Sunday school teacher, Trustee, and Chairman of the Deacon Board. Sidney worked as a farm hand on the family farm, a bagger for A&P groceries, and ultimately retired after 22 years of service with Alcoa Aluminum, Warrick Operation in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Hazel West and Hettie Cole; nephews, Donald West, Jr. and Vance West; brothers-in-law, Donald West, Sr. and Theodore Carter; and recently, his sister-in-law, Anita Jackson.
Those remembering his love include his loving wife of 38 years, LeRae Anita; sons, Sidney, Jr., Ryan Jackson (Bonnie), and Mario Hall, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyaira Jackson, Auriana Hall, Dominic Hall, and Harper Jackson; great-grand fur babies, Benji and Bustelo; siblings, Atha Carter, Michael Jackson, and Margaret Haynes; aunt, Dova Tinsley; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Special words of gratitude to his caregivers, Tyaira, Phyllis Siddon, Sandy Pierce, Joe Pence, Teresa Jackson, and the many others that came and went during his illness. Your devotion, care, and love will forever be appreciated and blessed.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church, 3723 Highway 764, Utica. The burial will be in Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. There will be a repast at Zion Baptist Church.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Sidney T. Jackson.
