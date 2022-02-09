Sidney W. Webster Jr., 76, of Worms, Germany, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 27, 2022. Sidney was born in Owensboro, on January 12, 1946, to the late Sidney W. Webster Sr. and Mary L. Webster. Early in life, he became a member of the Center Street Baptist Church.
Sidney joined the United States Army and became a paratrooper. After serving his time in the U.S. Army, he became a physical fitness and nutrition specialist and a U.S. Army Training Center Manager, serving in the Mannheim Military Community, Mannheim, Germany.
In addition to his parents, Sidney was preceded in death by a son (Sidney W. Webster III), a brother (Billy Dean Webster), and a sister (Susan Jean Webster).
Sidney is survived by his lovely wife, Herta Webster of Worms, Germany; his children, Michael Webster of Worms, Germany, Melanie Webster of Worms, Germany, Adrian Webster of Homestead, Florida, and Angela Webster and LaChelle Webster of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brothers, Lewis Willis of Cleveland, Ohio, Gregory Webster of Louisville; a sister, Linda Board (Lawrence) of Owensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Services were held in Worms, Germany.
