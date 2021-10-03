Sim Sayre Davenport, 74, was born into this Earthly life on July 7, 1947, to Joseph and Mary Katherine (née Sayre) Davenport in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Sim entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Owensboro surrounded in the love of his family and friends.
Sim was a graduate of Port Gibson (Mississippi) High School. In 1965, he was selected as part of the Mississippi Lions All-State Band as a baritone saxophone player, allowing him to perform in California, a highlight he often mentioned. Sim served in the Port Gibson National Guard, training at Fort Polk in 1969. He graduated from Northeast Louisiana University and began a more than 47-year career with AT&T (BellSouth, South Central Bell).
He met his bride when he was a manager at the telephone company in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where she was an operator. It was love at first sight, and they were engaged after only six dates. Sim was married to his soulmate, Sally Ann Davenport (née Hamilton), for more than 51 years. Their adoration and love for each other were undeniable, finding them rarely separated. Sim and Sally loved taking long drives through the Delta, exploring Main Street USA and finding that hole in the wall that served the best tamales this side of the Mississippi River. Sim was passionate about good food, both eating it and making it. He was famous for his fried chicken and pimento cheese.
During Sim’s time with AT&T, he helped influence countless decisions that improved the lives of those in Western Kentucky and throughout the state. Sim served many years on Kentucky’s Prichard Committee, the Owensboro Museum of Science and Technology Museum Board, the Owensboro Community and Technical College Board, the Mundy Activity Center Board and many other worthwhile civic boards.
In addition to Sim’s devoted wife, Sally, left to cherish his memory are his four daughters, Mary Margaret Davenport Cheatham, Elizabeth (Jack) Conway, Alice Jane (Steve) Baron and Anna Davenport. Sim (GoGo) was beloved by his grandchildren, Hamilton, Allen, Colin, Eva, Alex, Griffin, Mary Kate, Elise and Hadley. Sim is also survived by his older brother, Joe (Judi); his twin brother, Tom “Sonny” Davenport (Glenda); and many additional family members and friends.
There will be a private burial at a future date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the Owensboro Museum of Science and Technology.
Please honor Sim by loving one another, cherishing your family, and enjoying all the great food and music in life!
