Simon Bartholome Sanders, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Hyland G. and Alice Sanders. Simon was a loving and active man who found comfort in his faith in God. He loved his family and traveling with his best friend and love, Patricia, who preceded him in death. Simon also spent much of his time loving and caring for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had hobbies such as handball, bicycling, reading and listening to classical music.
Simon served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman and then went on to work for W.R. Grace, where he retired after 34 years as a plant manager. He also served on the Chamber of Commerce and was an advisor for Junior Achievement in Owensboro. Simon was also preceded in death by his great-grandchild, Shiloh Charles; son Francis Joseph Sanders; sisters Suzanne Edwards, Diane Ware and Alleda Dukate; and half-brother Gerald Sanders.
He is survived by his children, Scott Sanders, Dawn (Max) Swift and Maggie (David) Sedlak; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Reynolds and Molly Sanders; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday with prayers beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family of Simon Sanders would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehab for their extraordinary care that they provided Simon and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daniel Pitino Shelter or the Boulware Center.
Memories and condolences to the family of Simon Sanders can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented