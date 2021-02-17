MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Alfreda Malone, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 71st year of religious life. She was a native of Raywick.
Sister Alfreda was a prayerful woman with an unceasing energy to serve wherever she was needed.
She was a teacher at St. Pius Tenth School in Owensboro (1964-65) and was registrar at Brescia College (1965-68 and 1978-90). In Maple Mount, she was secretary to the Leadership Council (1968-76), served in health care (1977-78) and as an assistant to the archivist (2010-18). She also ministered elsewhere in Kentucky and New Mexico.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, sisters Wanda D’Angelo of Boston, Kentucky, and Aretha Reckley of Tarzana, California; brothers Joseph Clellan Malone and John R. Malone, both of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and safety standards, the wake service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Mount St. Joseph are private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Alfreda may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
