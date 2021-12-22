NERINX — Sister Ann (formerly Sister Ann Maurice) Barrett died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx. She was 92. Received into Loretto on April 25, 1950, she was in the 72nd year of her Loretto commitment. Born Feb. 13, 1929, in Philpot to parents Victor Maurice and Mary Elizabeth “Bessie Mae” (Beekman) Barrett, she was baptized Elizabeth Eileen Barrett and called Eileen in her youth.
She earned a bachelor’s in English with minors in history and education from Loretto Heights College in Denver, a master’s in English from Notre Dame University in Notre Dame, Indiana, and a master’s in behavioral science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. A longtime educator, Sister Ann could tell you the name of almost every student she ever taught. In her early years as a Loretto, Sister Ann taught in St. Louis, Denver and Illinois. There, she taught in Highland Park, two years in Rock Falls, and nine years in Sterling, where she served as a principal, superior and high school teacher.
Following her second master’s, Sister Ann returned to Rockford to teach children with emotional behavior disorders from 1977 to 1989 at Wight Public School and from 1989 to 1992 at Nelson Public School. From 1992 to 2001, she served as a member of Loretto staff as a resource person on health/retirement issues. Retiring in 2002, Sister Ann resided in Denver until moving in 2013 to Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. Among her ministries there, she tutored young students and served as a community driver. She was inquisitive and a voracious reader all her life. Sister Ann donated her body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Robert “Bob” Barrett, Thomas “Tom” Barrett, William “Billy” Barrett and Gerald “Jerry” Barrett; and her sisters Mary Evelyn Evans, Anna Maria “Rea” Beyke, Martina “Marty” Harley, Dorothy “Dot” Payne and Laura Josephine “Joey” Washle.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn “Mickey” Barrett of Versailles; her brother-in-law, Edwin Joseph “Joe” Washle of Canyon Lake, California; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Sister Ann “was like a second mother” to all of them, family said.
Memorial services pending.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Loretto for our mission, c/o Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049 or as an online gift at www.lorettocommunity.org.
