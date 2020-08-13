Sister Anne Michelle Mudd, 79, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Aug. 11, 2020, in Leitchfield in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Peonia.
Sister Anne Michelle had a “can do” spirit, which served her well during 56 years as an educator. She was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley.
She was a teacher at Immaculate School in Owensboro from 1973 to 1975; at Mary Carrico School in Knottsville from 1985 to 1997; and at St. Joseph School in Central City from 1964 to 1967. She taught elsewhere in Kentucky and in Nebraska, with 31 years spent at St. Paul School in Leitchfield, where she was the religion teacher at the time of her death.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Ralph D. Mudd of Philpot, Sondra L. Gavieres of Elizabethtown, John E. Mudd and Martha Hill, both of Clarkson; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church (1812 St. Paul Road) in Leitchfield. The funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul. Burial will be private.
Donations in memory of Sister Anne Michelle may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
