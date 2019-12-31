Sister Clara Reid, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Louisville in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Holy Cross.
Sister Clara was always on the move, embracing the latest changes in education through 50 years as a teacher and principal. She remembered all her students and loved to travel.
Sister Clara taught at Blessed Mother School (1961-64) and was principal at St. Pius Tenth School (1981-85), both in Owensboro. She also taught in Mayfield and served 36 years as a teacher or principal in New Mexico.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; her siblings, Carolyn Maurice Downs, Louisville; Bernadette Bryan, New Haven; Marcella Bartley, Stanley Reid and Helman Philip Reid, all of Loretto; nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Thursday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Clara may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
