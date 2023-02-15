Sister Clarence Marie Luckett, 92, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 72nd year of religious life. She was a native of Greenbrier. Sister Clarence Marie was a friendly person who served wherever she was needed. She witnessed the love of Jesus in all those she met.
Sister Clarence Marie was a teacher for 30 years, including at St. Lawrence School (1955-57) and St. Martin School, Rome (1957-64). She ministered to Hispanics at Centro Latino (1995-98) and served in parish ministry and outreach. For the majority of her years as a Sister, she made beautiful quilts to support her Ursuline community, completing more than 50 quilts for the Ursuline Quilt Club. She led the craft room at Maple Mount from 1985-92.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Luckett, and siblings, James Luckett, Thomas Luckett, Mary Maupin, Ann Moore, Clarence Luckett Jr., Elizabeth Johnson, Mary Ann Westerfield, and Joseph Luckett.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; her brother, Benjamin Luckett of Louisville; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation will at 4 p.m., with a wake service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Clarence Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
