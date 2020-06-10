Sister Delores “Dee” Long, 81, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died June 7, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 45th year of religious life. She was a native of Kansas City, Mo.
Sister Dee was an Ursuline Sister of Paola, Kan., prior to the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008. She was a teacher and principal for 33 years in Kansas and Missouri. She retired to Maple Mount in 2013, where she assisted in archives. A former semi-pro tennis player, she enjoyed nature and traveling and had an interest in Native American culture.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, nieces and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives the wake and funeral services will be private. The wake service is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Dee may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
