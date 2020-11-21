MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Diane Marie Payne, 75, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Mount St. Joseph in her 56th year of religious life. She was a native of Glennonville, Missouri.
Sister Diane Marie loved to put a smile on the faces of all those she met and to share her life devoted to Christ.
She was a teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Hawesville (1972-1973) and a pastoral minister at St. John the Baptist Parish in Fordsville (1983-1993). She was a hospice chaplain in Owensboro (2003-2006). She served at Mount St. Joseph in pastoral care (1993-1994, 1998-2001, 2011-2012), as guest house coordinator (2001-2003), chapel sacristan (2001-2003, 2007-2009), coordinator of the St. Angela Oratory (2010-2014) and mail distributor (2015-2016).
Survivors include the members of her religious community and a godson, Mark Weidenbenner.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the wake service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Monday will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Diane Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Commented