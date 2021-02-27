WASHINGTON — Sister Dianna Ortiz, 62, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph for 43 years died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C., after a brave battle with cancer. She was raised in Grants, New Mexico. Sister Dianna called on God to help her survive a traumatic event in her life to become an advocate for torture victims worldwide.
She taught at Immaculate Conception School in Hawesville (1983-85) and Blessed Mother School in Owensboro (1985-87) before doing mission work with Mayan children in Guatemala.
While there, she was abducted by government forces and tortured. After much prayer and counseling, she became a grassroots organizer for the Guatemalan Human Rights Commission in Washington, D.C. (1994-2000).
In 1998, she founded the Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition (TASSC) International in Washington, D.C. to advocate for the abolition of torture and to support its victims. She served in Washington, D.C. since that time, most recently as deputy director of Pax Christi USA.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; her mother, Amby Ortiz of Grants; sisters Barbara Murrietta of Grants and Michelle Salazar of San Mateo, New Mexico; brothers Ronald Ortiz, Pilar Ortiz Jr., John Ortiz and Joshua Ortiz, all of Grants; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to health and safety concerns, the wake service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. Donations in memory of name may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
