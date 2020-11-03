MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Dorothy Helbling, 92, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 73rd year of religious life.
A native of St. Anthony, North Dakota, she was an Ursuline Sister of Belleville, Illinois, before the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2005. She always had a welcoming smile for everyone she met. Sister Dorothy taught in Illinois and North Dakota, was a retreat director in Belleville, and was on the staff of Liguori Publications in Liguori, Missouri. From 1975-89 and 1995-2005, she served as superior of the Ursuline Sisters of Belleville.
Survivors include the members of her religious community, and nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral and wake service will be private. The wake service is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in honor of Sister Dorothy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
