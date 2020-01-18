Sister Emerentia Wiesner, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Jan. 17, 2020, at Mount St. Joseph, in her 78th year of religious life. She was a native of Richmond, Kansas.
Sister Emerentia was an Ursuline Sister of Paola, Kansas, prior to the merger with Mount St. Joseph. She was a wonderful seamstress and craft maker, whose gentleness was displayed in all of her creations. She taught at numerous schools in Kansas and Oklahoma. She was a nurse and director of the health care facility in Paola and involved in community service at the Paola motherhouse.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings John Wiesner of Garnett, Kansas, Marion Regier of Newton, Kansas, Thelma Cummings of Haysville, Kansas, Florence Lyon of Wellsville, Kansas, Rose Haynes of Lane, Kansas, Velma O’Brien of Bakersfield, California, and Frances DeJarnette of Bedford, Texas; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount St. Joseph, where visitation begins Monday 4 p.m. with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Emerentia may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
