MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Fran Wilhelm, 91, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 73rd year of religious life. She was a native of Waterflow, New Mexico.
Ever joyful and untiring, Sister Fran began as a music teacher, then became a missionary in South America and a leader of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal movement in California. She was director of the Jyotiniketan Prayer House at Maple Mount (1983-1992), the first director of the Ursuline Associate program (1983-1992) and an elected member of the Ursuline Council (1984-1992). In 1993, she founded Centro Latino, a Hispanic ministry in Stanley (1993-2000). Centro Latino moved to Owensboro in 2000 with Sister Fran as its director, a ministry she continued until 2018. She also ministered in New Mexico and New Haven.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; a sister, Lee Andriakos of Warwick, Pennsylvania; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be private. There will be visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation for Sister Fran shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Gifts in memory of Sister Fran may take the form of donations to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
