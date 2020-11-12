MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mount St. Joseph, in her 68th year of religious life. She was a native of Sorgho.
Sister Helen Leo was a devoted teacher, but she was best known for her compassion shown to family members and her Ursuline Sisters.
Sister Helen Leo taught at St. Anthony School in Browns Valley (1956-59), Blessed Mother School in Owensboro (1963-64), St. Peter of Alcantara in Stanley (1973-74), Mary Carrico School in Knottsville (1980-82) and was principal and teacher at St. Sebastian School in Calhoun (1964-67). She was sacristan at the Motherhouse (1982-91) and served in family ministry from 1991-2011. She also served elsewhere in Kentucky.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; five siblings, Beverly Ebelhar of Owensboro, Helen Reinstedler of Louisville, Barbara Powers (George) of Bowling Green, Patricia Mearkle (Walt) of Windsor, Connecticut, and Doug Ebelhar (J.J.) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister-in-law Sydney Riney Ebelhar of Owensboro; along with several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the wake service on Thursday and the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Friday are private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen Leo may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
