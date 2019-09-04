Sister Helen Smith, 73, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 42nd year of religious life. She was a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sister Helen was a creative woman, from her beautiful knitting to developing spiritual programs for the children. She was an Ursuline Sister of Paola, Kansas, prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph.
She was an educator and parish minister in Kansas and served in elected Ursuline leadership, including serving as a councilor for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph since 2016. This year she began serving as manager of the Mount Saint Joseph Gift Shop.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; her brother, James D. Smith of Jenks, Oklahoma; and four nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday with a wake service at 6:30 p.m.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Expressions of sympathy for the family of Sister Helen Smith may be left at www.glenncares.com.
