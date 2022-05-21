Sister M. Andrea of the Holy Cross, a Carmelite Sister of the Divine Heart of Jesus, 91, of Owensboro returned home to her Lord and Savior May 19, 2022, surrounded by the Carmelite Sisters at the Carmel Home. She was born July 29, 1930, to the late Joseph and Marie Niehaus in Cincinnati, Ohio.
On April 24, 1938, after receiving First Holy Communion, Sr. M. Andrea was struck by these words inscribed over a door, “Not my will, but Thine be done.” For as long as she can remember, she wanted to become a Sister. That day she knew that Jesus, who was now in her heart, was confirming that her desire to become a religious sister was also His will for her. That inspiration would remain the “golden thread” that would forever run through her future life.
Her educators were the Sisters of St. Francis of Oldenburg, Indiana, and the Notre Dame Sisters de Namur of Cincinnati, Ohio. Her devout parents never suggested a religious vocation, but she was always surrounded by the example of holy priests and dedicated religions whom she learned from her parents to love and respect.
In 1946, her sister, two years her senior, began to confide in her religious calling. Their wish “not to teach”, ruled out the above congregations. Their immediate search was for a Carmel, both because of their love for our Blessed Mother, and the fact that lifelong devotion to St. Therese of the Child Jesus was nurtured by their mother. Life as Discalced Carmelites was obviously not God’s will for them, but it had to be an order dedicated to Our Blessed Mother. An ad in the Sacred Heart Magazine read, “Is God calling you…to become a Carmelite Sister?” That did it! Shortly after, her sister entered the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus taking the name Sr. M. Bernadette of Our Lady of Lourdes, and Sr. M. Andrea, at age 16, brokenhearted, waved her goodbye. She was comforted by her father’s words, “When you’re her age, you can enter too, if you still want to.”
Suddenly the “golden thread” took a sharp turn. Sister gives credit to their dear father for being a faithful listener to God’s inspiration. Before long, he introduced Sister to a fine Catholic young man who eventually became a replacement for her sister who had truly and forever found her half of her shared desire! The newly discovered, but very blessed and happy relationship was to eventually throw Sister M. Andrea into the depths of doubt and indecision! There was a split in that “golden thread.” She was working at Adam Wuest, Inc. as a secretary at that time. Each day she used part of her noon break to make a quick visit to our Blessed Mother in a nearby church, asking her to reunite that “golden thread” so that she may truly know which was God’s Holy Will for her! Our Blessed Mother rescued her as only she could do!
In 1949 she entered the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and took the name Sr. M. Andrea of the Holy Cross. After taking her first profession of vows in 1951, she worked with the children and elderly, serving in the congregation in various other capacities (Resident Care, Procurator, Organist, Provincial Superior, Local Superior, Administrator, Laundry Supervisor, Sacristan, Resident Advocate) in Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, and Kentucky. Sister spent most (36 years) of her religious life in Owensboro where she was dearly loved and was known for her joy and sense of humor! Sister was loving and generous, completely giving of herself to her residents, staff, families, friends, and everyone she met. Her love for the larger community of Owensboro is unmatched! The great legacy she left to the Carmel Home is in the many construction and additions she spearheaded. In her foresight, her projects were “built to last!”
On July 2, 2021, Sr. M. Andrea had the great joy of celebrating her 70th Jubilee of Religious Profession at Carmel Home in Owensboro, her motto being, “He loved me and saved me for Himself.” FIAT! Sister had a tremendous love for the Carmel of the Divine Heart of Jesus, a great love of our Mother Foundress, Blessed Mother Maria Teresa of St. Joseph. She was all Carmel! She was loyal to the spirit of the congregation and to dear Mother. She was all or nothing. She never tolerated lukewarmness. She had a great ability to combine humor with holiness; it takes a holy person to combine them together so beautifully. She was holy and fun-loving. Sister will be sorely missed. We have, without doubt, lost one of our brightest beacons in Carmel DCJ but gained another powerful Carmelite intercessor!
Along with her parents, Sr. M. Andrea is preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Niehaus and Mary Niehaus; brother-in-law, Walter Volz; and nephew, Paul Volz.
She is survived by her sisters, Sr. M. Bernadette, Carmel DCJ, Dottie Volz, and Irene (Clem) Wegman; nieces, Linda Gross, Rita Volz, Mary Marshall, and Denise Guck; and nephews, Robert Niehaus, Jr., James Niehaus, C.J. Wegman, and Robert Wegman.
A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Chapel of the Carmel Home with Bishop Medley presiding. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, in the Chapel of the Carmel Home and again 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Envelopes will be available at the Carmel Home Chapel. The Carmelite Sisters wish to express their gratitude to the Carmel Home staff for the loving care Sister M. Andrea received.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Sr. M. Andrea of the Holy Cross, Carmel DCJ. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Sr. M. Andrea of the Holy Cross, Carmel DCJ, and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
