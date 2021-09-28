Sister Marcella Schrant, 95, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Sept. 27, 2021, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 76th year of religious life. She was a native of Walker, Kansas.
Sister Marcella was an Ursuline Sister, of Paola, Kanas, prior to the merger with Mount Saint Joseph. She exuded hospitality to all she met, loved to travel and shared her excellent cooking skills wherever she lived.
All of her ministry was in Kansas until retiring to Maple Mount in 2014. She was a teacher for 43 years, superior of her community (1990-94), a college campus receptionist and a parish minister. She volunteered in the Mission Advancement office at Maple Mount (2015-20).
Survivors include the members of her religious community and her sister, Virginia Schrant, Garnett, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Katherine Schrant; and her siblings, Ralph Schrant, Louis Schrant, Herman Schrant, Norbert Schrant, and Marie Truan.
The funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation begins Thursday at 4 p.m. A wake service follows at 6:30 p.m. All safety protocols will be in place. Both services will be live streamed.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marcella may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented