Sister Marie Julie Fecher, 98, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 80th year of religious life. She was a native of Hamilton, Ohio.
She was a music instructor for 50 years and loved to share her talents with others. Always with a smile on her face, Sister Marie Julie encouraged countless students to love music and use it as a tool to serve God.
After 32 years as a music teacher in elementary schools, mostly in the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Brescia College/University from 1976-1994. From 1994-2013, she was the organist for the Ursuline community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Constantine and Marie Fecher, and siblings, Mark Patrick Fecher and Con J. Fecher Jr.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings, Roger Fecher of Indianapolis, Indiana and Julie Zink of Kettering, Ohio; along with nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m., at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marie Julie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
