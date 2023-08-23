Sister Marie Montgomery, 100, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 79th year of religious life. She was a native of Saint Lawrence. Sister Marie was a teacher for 63 years, serving in Kentucky and Missouri and for 38 years in her beloved New Mexico. Her eyes would light up when she talked about her students. She taught at St. Alphonsus School in St. Joseph (1960-62). After retiring to the Motherhouse in 2007, she helped distribute mail and served as an information receptionist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilary and Emma May Montgomery, and her siblings, Catherine Pickrell, Vincent Montgomery, Sister Dorothea Montgomery (RSM), Therese Higdon, Virginia Manion, and John Montgomery.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation was held at 4 p.m., with a wake service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro was in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
