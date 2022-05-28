Sister Marietta Wethington, 83, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 67th year of religious life. She was a native of Clementsville.
Sister Marietta was gifted with a deep prayerfulness and hospitality that she shared easily with others. She loved teaching children to read, and, in later years, helping adults to deepen their faith, especially Ursuline Associates.
She was a teacher at Immaculate School from 1957 to 1964 and St. Pius X School from 1971 to 1975 in Owensboro, and also taught elsewhere in Kentucky and in Missouri. She was elected three times as a councilor on the Ursuline Leadership Council (1984-92, 2000-2004), and served in the Motherhouse ministry as director of activities (1980-81), local superior (1981-84), director of formation (1984-92), director of postulants (2000-2010), director of the contact program (2003-2010) and director of ongoing formation (2000-2006). She was co-director (2004-07) and then director of formation for Ursuline Partnerships (2007-11, 2013-14), assistant director of pastoral care (2010-11), and retreat/spiritual director for the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center (2011-14). She was a spiritual director and founding member of the Spiritual Direction Training Program at the Retreat Center, serving as a team member from 2004 to 2014.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Francis and Sarah Odelia Wethington, and her siblings, Linda Pennington, Anna Geraldine Pennington, Robert Irvin Wethington, and Michaela Elizabeth Edwards.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings, Pauline Goebel, Frank Wethington, and Richard Wethington, all of Louisville; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marietta may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Commented