A beautiful soul has transitioned to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sister Marlene J. Taylor, A.D., of the Servants of the Lamb of God religious order, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Lansing, Michigan, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Traverse City, Michigan May 25, 1941, and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1959.
Marlene courageously lived her life with rheumatoid arthritis and its many limitations, while maintaining a positive outlook, a sense of humor, and an indomitable, adventurous “can-do” spirit. She boldly adapted to a well-lived life, whether in a wheelchair or with crutches or a walker.
As a young woman, Marlene felt drawn to a life of ministry to others, but opportunities were closed to women with disabilities. She researched options and discovered the Servants of the Lamb of Gold religious community located in Brest, France, which welcomed physically challenged women who had a religious calling. After being accepted in 1962, she traveled alone to France while not yet knowing how to speak the French language. While living in France, she developed and maintained many lifelong friendships within the religious community. She was an avid and enthusiastic learner, a lover of life, and new experiences.
Sr. Marlene pronounced her religious vows in 1965 and returned to the US for her first assignment as a preschool teacher in Owensboro. Her love of children and their attraction to her was evident throughout her life.
After many years of service in Kentucky, St. Marlene returned to Lansing, Michigan, and worked as an Outreach Coordinator for the Lansing Catholic Diocese Ministry for Persons with Disabilities. Her tenacity and passion were instrumental in the establishment of Rainbow Homes, a local residential community for independent adults with intellectual impairments.
She was a voice for those in need who had limitations due to physical and/or mental challenges. Sr. Marlene’s life was filled with projects established in the service of others and many lives have been touched by her desire to improve living conditions and enhance opportunities for their personal growth and success.
Sr. Marlene accomplished more in her life than many able-bodied people. Although physically fragile, she had the heart of a lion. She used her God-given talents well and honored Him in the process.
In 1998, Sr. Marlene was one of the recipients of the 30th Anniversary Point of Light Award by the National Apostolate for Inclusion Ministry. This award reflected her exemplary work of enhancing the personal growth and inclusion of persons with mental health challenges into the church community on a national and local level. She was also a 2004 recipient of the Dr. Albert A. Wheeler Seeker of Justice Award which honors those who demonstrate a clear commitment to social justice and who work for institutional change, especially toward enabling and empowering low-income people.
Whether working or while in retirement, Sr. Marlene found time to be an avid puzzle worker, Lego builder, computer game player, lover of nature and old-time TV shows, movies, and music, and she was a prolific writer of poetic prayer and the chronicles of her life and ministry. A courageous spirit and love of life she was!
Sr. Marlene was a deeply religious woman with a strong belief in God, His goodness, and the power of prayer. In later life, she trained to be a spiritual advisor and was honored to serve others in that capacity. She was also a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing, Michigan, and felt blessed to be a member of their choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Margaret Matson-Taylor; brother, Marvin (Pete) Taylor; and sister, Martha Taylor.
She is survived by 11 siblings, Brian (Yoko) Taylor of Scottsdale, Arizona, Gail Taylor of Lansing, Michigan, Michael Taylor of Alexandria, Virginia, Jon (April) Taylor of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary Anderson of Lansing, Michigan, Majorie (Norm, deceased) Haugen of East Lansing, Michigan, Marita (Paul) Goings of East Lansing, Michigan, Marilyn (K. Dan) Hoyme of Palos Park, Illinois, Timothy Taylor of Holt, Missouri, Daniel (Sandy) Taylor of Haslett, Michigan, and Marcelle (Robert) DeMarco of Rockford, Michigan, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply grateful to Melissa Parling, CNS, for her many years of faithful, compassionate care of our beloved Marlene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., Lansing, Michigan. Rite of Committal will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass with a luncheon immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. Marlene’s name may be sent to Rainbow Homes, 2111 Adelpha Ave., Holt, MI 48842.
Until we meet again dearest Marlene, dance and leap for joy in the presence of God!
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.greastlansing.com.
Commented