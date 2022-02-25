Sister Martha Molohon, OLVM, 97, a resident of Saint Anne Community at Victory Noll, Huntington, Indiana, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Sister Martha was born in Curdsville, on September 26, 1924, to Ignatius Loyola Molohon and Mary Matilda (Wathen) Molohon. Three of her sisters, Margaret Jones Mattingly, Frances Molohon, and Mary Magdalen Kaelin, precede her in death. Surviving Sister Martha is her sister Lucy Hines, her nieces and nephews, and her Victory Noll Sisters, with whom she shared life and community for 77 years.
Sister Martha entered the Congregation of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters on October 27, 1942, and made her first vows on August 5, 1945. She served in the states of California, New Mexico, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan, and Texas. Sister returned to Victory Noll in 2009 where she continued to delight the sisters and residents of Saint Anne’s Community with her presence and the songs she played on the harmonica.
Services will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be for the sisters and family only. If you would like to participate via livestream, please email victorynoll@olvm.org to request the livestream link. Burial will be at Victory Noll Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
