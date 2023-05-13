MOUNT MAPLE — Sister Mary Agnes VonderHaar, 89, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life. She was a native of Vine Grove. Sister Mary Agnes was known for her selflessness, her dedication to moving her community forward, and her wonderful sense of humor. She loved to help people grow in their faith.
She was an educator for 33 years, including teaching at St. Alphonsus School in St. Joseph from 1960 to 1964 and Trinity High School in Whitesville from 1969 to 1975. She served eight years as the elected assistant superior of the Ursuline Sisters and was director of retired Sisters from 1988 until 1996.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Dorothy VonderHaar, and her siblings, John Bernard VonderHaar and William Purcell VonderHaar.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; two brothers, Jerry and Larry VonderHaar, both of Louisville; along with nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph, with praying of the Rosary at 9 a.m. Visitation is 4 p.m., with a wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro is handling the arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Mary Agnes may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
