Sister Mary Angela Matthews, 90, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died April 5, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life. She was a native of Hardinsburg.
Sister Mary Angela greeted everyone with a smile, through 28 years as a teacher and principal, and 20 years as a parish minister. She was principal of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Maple Mount, Kentucky (1978-80) and of Saint Martin School in Rome, Kentucky (1971-74). She ministered elsewhere in Kentucky, Nebraska and New Mexico. Sister Mary Angela was a business office volunteer and postmaster at the Motherhouse and served as librarian from 2006-2017.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the wake and funeral at Mount Saint Joseph will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Mary Angela may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph at 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sister Mary Angela may be left at wwww.glenncares.com.
