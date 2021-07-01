MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Mary Diane Taylor, 88, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Maple Mount in her 69th year of religious life. She was a native of Fredericktown. Her love for art and education made her a beloved and respected teacher for more than 60 years.
Sister Mary Diane taught at Blessed Mother School in Owensboro (1954-57), as well as in Paducah, Clementsville and Affton, Missouri. She started the art department at Owensboro Catholic High School (1964-67) and taught art at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Maple Mount (1967-71). From 1967 until her retirement in 2018, she was an art professor at Brescia College/University in Owensboro and chaired its Division of Fine Arts. In 2016, the administration building at Brescia was renamed in her honor, Bartholomy-Taylor Hall.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Catherine Clements of Springfield, Judy Thompson of Loretto and Eleanor Rapier and Thomas B. Taylor, both of Bardstown; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Chester and Diana Taylor; and her siblings, Francis Richard Taylor, William Chester Taylor Jr., Joseph Edward Taylor, Margaret Mary Boone, Martha Violet Smith and Mary Caroline Taylor.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mount St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mount St. Joseph. The public may attend with Covid-19 screening and proof of vaccination required at the door. Both services will be livestreamed.
Donations in memory of Sister Mary Diane may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
