Sister Mary Jude Cecil, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 16, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 69th year of religious life. She was a native of Owensboro.
Sister Mary Jude was the epitome of Ursuline hospitality. Those in her presence knew they were the most important people in the room, and she was always ready to listen or teach.
She was a teacher at Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Maple Mount, from 1967-69. She taught or was principal in Paducah for 36 years, and also ministered in New Haven, Tennessee and Nebraska.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; three siblings, Mary Lucy Adams, of Owensboro, Jack Cecil, of Sarasota, Florida, and Michael David Cecil, of Naperville, Illinois; nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Sunday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Mary Jude may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
