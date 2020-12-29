Sister Mary Patrick McDonagh, 90, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 28, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 68th year of religious life. She was a native of Trienbawn, County Galway, Ireland.
Sister Mary Patrick was the epitome of Ursuline hospitality, always an encouraging word to whoever she met. She was an Ursuline Sister of Belleville, Illinois, prior to that community’s merger with Mount Saint Joseph in 2005. She was a teacher, a trained nurse and offered community service in Belleville, Mascoutah and Smithton, Illllinois, for 47 years.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the wake service at 4 p.m. Sunday and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Saint Joseph will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Mary Patrick may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
