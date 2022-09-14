Sister Michael Marie Friedman, 75, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 57th year of religious life. She was a native of Glennonville, Missouri.
Sister Michael Marie followed in the footsteps of her Ursuline teachers from elementary school, devoting 45 years as an educator before serving in outreach ministry. She taught at Mary Carrico School, Knottsville (1969-72), and was the principal of St. Alphonsus School (1973-75) and Owensboro Catholic Middle School (1989-90). She served elsewhere in Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Johanna Friedman, and her siblings Vincent Friedman, Patricia Howell, and Richard Friedman.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation will be 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by the rosary and praying of the litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 6:30 p.m, at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Michael Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Commented