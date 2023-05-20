MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH — Sister Rosanne Spalding, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph in her 62nd year of religious life. She was a native of Springfield. Ever joyful, Sister Rosanne’s life was devoted to leading people to Jesus, especially preparing children and adults to receive the sacraments. She made beautiful quilts to benefit her community.
She taught at Mary Carrico School, Knottsville (1967-69), St. Peter of Alcantara School, Stanley (1976-78), and at Precious Blood School (1969-70, 1980-82), Owensboro, serving as principal there from 1978-80. She was director of religious education at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (1986-98), and from 1998-2023, she was pastoral associate and director of religious education at Precious Blood Parish. She also ministered elsewhere in Kentucky and in Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Alice Spalding, and her sister, Margaret Rose.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings, Martha Brinley of Lebanon, Sara Riedel of Mt. Washington, Lawrence Spalding and Marlin Spalding, both of Springfield, Alice Miller of Louisville, Edward Spalding of Bardstown, and Ursuline Sister Laurita Spalding of Henderson; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Precious Blood Parish in Owensboro and 4 p.m., with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro is handling the arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Rosanne may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
