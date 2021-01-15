MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Rose Marie Craycroft, 97, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mount St. Joseph, in her 79th year of religious life. She was a native of New Haven.
Sister Rose Marie was a prayerful, positive person who had great artistic ability. Her former religious name was Sister Mary Clarence. She taught at St. Joseph School in Central City (1944-45) and St. Martin School in Rome (1958-64). She ministered elsewhere in Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Father B. Leo Craycroft of Radcliff, Edward Craycroft of Louisville and Mary Josephine Blandford of Louisville; along with nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and safety standards, there will be a private funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation begins with the rosary at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Rose Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Sister Craycroft may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
