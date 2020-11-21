Sister Rosemary Esterkamp, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati to the late Bernard Esterkamp and Florence Diersing. She has been a missionary for 73 years as a Glenmary Sister, having begun in 1947. She served the home missions in Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in history and Ph.D. in American studies from St. Louis University. She enjoyed using her skills to help other women discern their call to become Catholic sisters and held several positions in her religious community at various times: formation director, secretary general, director of music, librarian, director of education, president and archivist. Sister Rosemary was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel in 2015. She helped start the Livingston County Helping Hands in Smithland while she was missioned there. She loved horses and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Esterkamp; and a sister, Dorothy Maringer.
She is survived by her Glenmary Sisters community and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass will be noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. The service will also be available virtually through a link found on the church’s website. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati. Visitation will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral Mass for Sister Rosemary shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For the private Mass and visitation, enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glenmary Sisters, P.O. Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304.
