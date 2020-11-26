MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Rosemary Keough, 81, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health, in her 63rd year of religious life. She was a native of Auburn, New York.
Sister Rosemary had a missionary’s heart, and though she loved all of her ministries, her favorite was the 18 years she spent empowering Hispanics through Centro Latino (2000-18).
She was a teacher at St. Sebastian School in Calhoun (1962-64) and Mount St. Joseph Academy in Maple Mount (1969-76, 1980-82). She worked with the Contemporary Woman program and student support services at Brescia College (1988-93) then came to the Motherhouse as director of activities and liturgy (1993-99) She also served in Louisville, Nebraska, New Mexico and Chile.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and siblings, Sara Scully and John Roger Keough, both of Shepherdsville, and Thomas Patrick Keough Jr. of Westmont, Illinois.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral and wake service will be private. The wake service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday and the funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount St. Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Rosemary may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
