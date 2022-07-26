Sister Sara Marie Gomez, 78, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Gobernador, New Mexico.
Sister Sara Marie was the epitome of hospitality and loved to share her southwestern cooking. She taught in Daviess County at Mary Carrico School (1983), Cathedral School (1984-89), and St. Angela Merici School (1989-90). Most of her ministry was in New Mexico where she served as a teacher and parish minister for 36 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Lila Gomez, and her siblings, Juan Gomez III and Melesia Atchley.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings, Louie Gomez of Farmington, New Mexico and Bart Gomez of Covington, Louisana; and nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph. Burial will be later in New Mexico. Visitation will be from 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Sara Marie may be addressed to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
