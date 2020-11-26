MOUNT MAPLE — Sister Teresa Riley, 84, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 65th year of religious life. She was a native of Mayfield.
Sister Teresa was a gentle and affirming woman with a keen sense of the needs of others, especially those who were sick or alone.
She taught at Precious Blood School (1967-69) and Owensboro Catholic High School (2000), and served at Brescia College/University as office manager for admissions (1978-80) and director of Student Support Services (1986-2000). She served at Maple Mount in the business office (2001) and volunteer services (2010). She also served elsewhere in Kentucky and Missouri.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Margie Brittain of Stanford; Ruth Dickens of Tucson, Arizona; Joseph Riley and James Riley, both of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral and wake service will be private. The wake service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and the funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Teresa may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
