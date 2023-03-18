Sonia Simy Marksberry, 51, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023, at her home. She was born in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina to the late Darrell Gene Goodwin and Mathilde Mae Ezerzer. Most recently, Sonia owned and operated Integrity Homes and RVs. Prior to that, she spent many years working in the medical field.
Her children were her life. She loved watching her kids play sports and was their biggest fan. She loved spending time with family and Cedar Key, Florida was one of her favorite places to do this. Sonia was passionate about animals and adored her “fur babies”. She was part of Great Babies Rescue, where she and her dog, Jake, saved several dogs. Sonia also enjoyed fishing, treasure hunts, beekeeping, and rainbows. She wanted nothing more than to give to others and care for everyone. Sonia had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Sonia was preceded in death by her best friend and fiancé, Richard Glasscock, in 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Morgan Boyken (David) of Beaver Dam; a son, Jimmy Marksberry, Jr. (Amanda) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Walker and Sadie Boyken, and Colin and Layne Marksberry; special friend and mother of her fiancé, Linda Lattin; and many close friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at New Assembly Church, 425 Highway 1543, Hartford. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great Babies Rescue, Inc., 2586 S. County Road 225 West, Paoli, IN 47454.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
