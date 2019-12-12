Sonny Joe Osteen, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home. Born July 13, 1942, in Lakeland, Florida, to the late Howard Osteen and Annie Marie Stalvey Osteen, Sonny served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed and later retired from Alcoa as a mechanical designer. Sonny enjoyed making things and fabricating in his workshop. He was also an avid and competitive archer.
Survivors include his daughter, Ursula Osteen of Owensboro; son Demir Osteen of Brooklyn, New York; their mother, Louise Osteen of Owensboro; brothers David and Devon; sisters Priscilla, Audra and Susie; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service with burial in the veteran section of Elmwood cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sonny Osteen may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented