Sonya Faye Walker Boehman, 49, of Owensboro, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and loved to cook and care for her family.
Surviving are her husband, William Boehman Jr.; children Melanie Boehman, Alisha Boehman, Alyssa Boehman, Edward Tyler Boehman, Justin Matthew Walker and Noah Boehman; sisters Tammy Walker, Linda Boone and Lisa Walker; and brothers Darrell Walker Jr. and Brian Anderson.
Services are private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
