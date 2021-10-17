HORSE BRANCH — Sonya M. Burden, 40, of Horse Branch, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital. Sonya was a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her parents, Martha Painter and Jerry Burden; her biological father, Robert Phelps; and siblings Chris Burden, Chris McDowell, Austin Burden, Tiffany Daugherty, Ashley Wallace and April Wilson.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Horse Branch General Baptist Church Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Sonya M. Burden Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
