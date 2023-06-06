Sophia Aubrey, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Skillman to the late William H. Kessenger, Sr. and Barbara E. Tindle Kessenger. Sophia was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Friends and family will remember her as a kind, loving, and supportive person.
In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry “Junior” Aubrey; brothers, James D. Kessenger, Raymond Leon, and Howard Leroy; sister, Barbara D. Keown; grandson, Travis Aubrey; and sister-in-law, Samantha “Sam” Kessenger.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tina M. (Jessie) McStoots, Barbara A. (Richard Blair) Lyle, Larry (Kristina) Aubrey, and Misty G. Aubrey; her siblings, Arnold “Rocky” R. (Ruby) Kessenger, Frederick “Frankie” F. Kessenger, Richard “Ricky” Kessenger, Kelvin W. (Linda) Kessenger, and Linda Shouse; and several cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations payable to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Aubrey. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Sophia Aubrey and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented