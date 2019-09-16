Spaulding E. (Gene) Loyd, 84, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home.
Gene was born on July 19, 1935, in Owensboro, to the late James Fred and Mary Edwina (Mattingley) Loyd.
Gene had served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a great cook and an avid pool player. He loved to fish and listen to gospel music.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva Loyd of Owensboro; Stepchildren, Lisa Myers and her husband, Billy, Joseph Ferrera; grandchildren, Jordan Myers, Makayla Palmer and her husband, Reece; great-grandchildren, Chloe Myers, River Myers, and Liam Palmer; siblings, Anna Loyd, Faye Case, and Ernest Loyd.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Bethel Christian Center at 966 N. North Reo Drive, Rockport, IN 47635 with Brother Walter Phillips officiating. Burial is in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. The Rockport American Legion Post 254 will conduct military honors. Visitation is from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the Bethel Christian Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Christian Center and the Heartford House of Owensboro, Kentucky.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana is entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
