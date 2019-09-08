LEWISPORT -- Spencer O. Adkins, 62, of Lewisport, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 29, 1956, to the late JD and Barbara Adkins. He was a member of Yelvington Baptist Church and was a truck driver. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Adkins and Mitchell Adkins.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Susan Bartlett Adkins; children Kim (Rusty) Adkins Payne and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Adkins; grandchildren Jacey Brooks, Justin Brooks, Hannah Adkins, Owen Adkins and Beau Adkins; and siblings Lisa Adkins, Jerry Adkins, Brian (Velma) Adkins and Todd (Jenny) Adkins; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, with burial following in Yelvington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Spencer Adkins Memorial Fund in care of Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
