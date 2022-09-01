Staff Sgt. Robert “Bob” Eugene Johnston Sr. passed peacefully last Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home after a nearly three-year battle with ALS. He was born July 17, 1955, to Joseph Hardie and Laura Johnston in Memphis, Tennessee.
Bob is survived by three brothers, all of Kentucky, J. Johnston (Rhonda), Hal Johnston (Rita), and Hayes Johnston. Bob spent his 67 years devoted to his family and faith.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Rhea “Jinny” Winfrey Johnston. They were married August 23, 1975, and spent nearly 38 years moving across the country for Bob’s career in the Marine Corps. They raised and are survived by four children, Robert Eugene Johnston II (Sharon) of Somerville, Tennessee, Joseph Allen Johnston (Crystal) of Somerville, Tennessee, Heather Faye Johnston of Somerville, Tennessee, and Patrick Rhea Johnston (Janay) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps April 30, 1976. He completed Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina. He served for nine years, seven months, and three days and performed duties such as Aircraft Flight Control and Air Data Computer Systems Technician in Tustin, California and instructor in the Aviation Electricians’, Mate A School. In June 1977, he was deployed to Okinawa, Japan as part of the Rapid Deployment Force. After being placed on the Temporary Disability Retired List, Bob and Jinny, his wife, would retire to their family home in Somerville, Tennessee, where she would later pass from her battle with Lupus January 11, 2013.
He married the second love of his life, Tracy Johnson, October 25, 2014. They moved to Hohenwald, Tennessee in 2018. In 2019, Bob became a devoted member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Bob and Tracy started his medical journey with ALS in August 2019 with an official diagnosis in November 2021. They were married for almost eight years. He is also survived by four stepchildren, Kevin Lloyd Kelley (Laura) of Hernando, Mississippi, Jonathan Lloyd Kelley of Memphis, Tennessee, Rachel Lynn Stimpson of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Jessica Lynn Kelley of Memphis, Tennessee. Known as “Granddaddy” and “BeeBob”, he is survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Staff. Sgt Robert E. Johnston Sr., alongside his son, Robert E. Johnston II, participated in the promotion ceremony of his grandson, Sgt Robert E. Johnston III at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The Funeral Mass will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 610 Kimmins St., Hohenwald, TN 38462, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. At a later date, Bob will be interred alongside his first wife, Jinny, at Peeble’s Cemetery in Somerville, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Home, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.
Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, TN is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors foundation, if inclined.
