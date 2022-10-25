HARTFORD — Stacey Christine Jones, 56, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home on Beech Valley Road. She was born November 13, 1965, in Cahokia, Illinois, the daughter of the late Floyd Allen Ivy and the late Beverly Jo Allen.
Stacey was a member of the Caneyville Church of Christ. She enjoyed consignment shopping, yard sales, and making things look pretty.
Survivors include her husband, Robert L. “Rob” Jones; son, Robert Zachary Jones; daughter, Katie Jones; daughter-in-law, Hannah Porter; step-daughters, Joshalyn Jones, Vanessa Cribbs, and Christin Huff-Lowry; brothers, Mike Ivy and Terry Bucholz; and sister, Kim Ivy.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
