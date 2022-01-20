SACRAMENTO — Stacey Lannum, 52, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Stacey was born June 13, 1969, in Lexington. He was the owner and operator of Mattress by Appointment in Madisonville and attended Sacramento United Methodist Church. Stacey played baseball while he attended college at Eastern Kentucky University. After college, he loved coaching kids’ baseball teams. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William David and Louise Lannum and William Wood and Inez Whitehouse; father-in-law, Carlos “Jim” Markwell; mother-in-law, Martha Jean Ellis Markwell; and brother-in-law, Calvin Jay Markwell.
He is survived by his wife, Greta Markwell Lannum; daughters, Ava Elizabeth Lannum and Alayna Grace Lannum, both of Sacramento; son, William Mason Lannum of Sacramento; father, William Lawrence (Margie) Lannum of Richmond; mother, Mary Louise Lannum of Lexington; brother, David Scott (Amy) Lannum of Lexington; niece, Ashley Scott Lannum of Lexington; brother-in-law, Alvin Ray (Julie) Markwell of Arizona; and nephew, Tristen Markwell of Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Mike McLean officiating. Burial in Gish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucke
