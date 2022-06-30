BEECH GROVE — Stacey Smith, 58, of Beech Grove went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home in Beech Grove. Stacey Lynne Beard was born November 19, 1963, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to the late James Curtis and Mary Diane Hall Beard, and was married to Clayton Henry Smith, Jr. June 16, 1980. Stacey was the owner and operator of Smith’s Super Saver for 22 years and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She loved McLean County and serving her community. Stacey also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Stacey was preceded in death by her brother, James Christopher Beard.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Clayton Smith; a son, Matthew Smith (Brittney) of Owensboro; a daughter, Tiffany Logsdon (Tony) of Beech Grove; six grandchildren, Emma Logsdon, Clayton Logsdon, Hannah Smith, Ellie Sublett, Willow Smith, and Lainey Smith; and two sisters, Virginia Burch (Alan) and Monica Edwards (Mark) both of Leakesville, Mississippi.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Treon officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Stacey’s family.
The Stacey Smith family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund, C/O Jeep Ward, P.O. Box 45, Beech Grove, Kentucky 42322.
Share your memories and photos of Stacey at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented