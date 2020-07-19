Stacye Ann Glenn, 64, of Hawesville, died on July 15, 2020, at Owensboro Center nursing facility after a long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with the love of her life, Russell Puckett and their daughter Cassie Puckett at her side. Stacye also leaves behind her first-born, Jason (Ramona) Folds; grandsons, Austin Puckett, Dylan Folds, and Jackson Folds; great-grandsons, Kaiden and Easton Folds; and a sister, Jennifer Swallow-Cain.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Ann Glenn-Simpkins and brothers, Jeffrey Glenn Harless and Eddie Swallow.
Stacye was a homemaker who enjoyed raising a family in rural Hancock County. She loved planting and growing flowers and was a fan of UK basketball.
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
